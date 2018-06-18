0 Child knocks over glass sculpture, parents may be on the hook for $132,000 bill

A child’s accident that broke a piece of art may cost a family in Kansas City $132,000.

Sarah Goodman and her husband and child were at a wedding reception at Overland Park’s Tomahawk Ridge Community Center. Sarah told the Kansas City Star her family was getting ready to leave and was saying goodbye to the bride’s father and they heard a noise on May 19.

When they went to investigate, a glass sculpture was on the ground.

Goodman told The Star, “He probably hugged it. Maybe my son hugged a torso because he’s a loving, sweet nice boy who just graduated from preschool.”

The parents may be paying the bill for that hug. Goodman said she received a letter from Travelers insurance that stated:

“This loss occurred when your son was in a closed area of the property and toppled a glass sculpture. Under common law in Kansas, you are responsible for the supervision of a minor child and your failure to monitor them during this loss could be considered negligent,” The Star reported.

In surveillance video however, people are seen in the same room where the sculpture was located.

The letter then asked the Goodmans for their insurance information.

Goodman says that while she is working with her home owners insurance company, KSHB reported, she shouldn’t have to pay the bill because the sculpture was not marked do not touch. It was also not roped off from visitors or secured in her opinion.

“It’s in the main walkway. Not a separate room. No Plexiglass. Not protected. Not held down,” Goodman told KSHB. “There was no border around it. There wasn’t even a sign around it that said, ‘Do not touch.’”

A spokesperson for Overland Park says that the sculpture was on loan and that the city is responsible to protect it, but added that it was not to be touched.

“There’s a societal responsibility that you may not interact with it if it’s not designated for interaction,” Sean Reilly told KSHB.

Goodman said she has not figured out how she will pay the value of the glass sculpture and she’s upset that no one from the city has shown concern for her son after the accident.

“He’s honestly been having bad dreams every night,” Goodman told KSHB. “None of these people have ever once said, ‘How is Troy? how is your son holding up? Is his face OK?’”

Goodman told police, who were called to the scene because of a disturbance, that her son had injuries to his face, but police said it was a civil matter, The Star reported.

