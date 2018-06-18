4 injured in fire at Family Dollar

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire at a DeKalb County business sent several people to the hospital Monday morning.
The fire broke out inside the Family Dollar on 4072 Glenwood Road before 9 a.m.
Firefighter said they found one of the aisles on fire when they arrived.
We're working to learn how the fire started, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
TRENDING STORIES:
Channel 2’s Christian Jennings learned at the scene that four people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Authorities said the fire was contained to just the inside of the business.
Officials on scene tell me 4 people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No burns. pic.twitter.com/1jgUSgDkT7— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) June 18, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}