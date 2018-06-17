2 kids killed in accident at mud bogging event in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. - Investigators in Baldwin County say two children are dead after a mud bogging accident in Milledgeville.
ABC affiliate WGXA in Macon said a truck may have run into the crowd at an event around 7:30 p.m. at South Creek Mud Boggin.
The Georgia State Patrol confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the victims are 10 and 15 years old. They were confirmed dead at the scene.
GSP said they continue to investigate the incident. So far, they have not released the names of the victims.
