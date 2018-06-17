16-year-old at cookout killed in drive-by shooting

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating after a teenager was killed in a drive-by shooting during a cookout overnight.
The sheriff’s office said it happened in the 300 block of Edgewood Lane just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Deputies responded to a report of a person shot and found the victim lying on a stoop with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
They identified the victim as Calvin Bernard Harvey, 16, of Macon.
Sheriff’s officials said there was a cookout at the location and a vehicle drove by and several shots were fired into the crowd.
A 23-year-old, 25-year-old and 13-year-old were also hurt in the shooting, but are expected to recover.
The teenager was taken to Navicent Health Medical Center where she is stable, sheriff’s officials said Sunday.
There is no information about the shooter, sheriff’s officials said.
Anyone with information about the investigation should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
