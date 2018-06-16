  • Lumpkin County fears thousands of hippies might come to Bull Mountain

    By: Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - A counter-culture, hippie organization has chosen the Bull Mountain area of the Chattahoochee National Forest for their annual gathering, authorities confirmed.

    The Lumpkin County Government released a statement that said “the gathering may be as large as 20,000 people, which will also cause local impacts” across the North Georgia mountains. The loosely organized group is called the Rainbow Family of Living Light.

    The event will occur from now until after July 4, the statement said. If that many people were to show up, forest and county roads are expected to become very congested, which could cause road closures or traffic detours near the campsite.

    “Please be aware that neither Lumpkin County nor the US Forest Service is legally able to prevent this gathering,” the statement said.

    The U.S. Forest Service is working with the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to manage this event, the statement said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lumpkin County fears thousands of hippies might come to Bull Mountain

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews working to repair sinkhole blocking busy I-285 ramp

  • Headline Goes Here

    Scattered, slow-moving storms possible this afternoon

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dog missing after Roswell house explosion found safe

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former NBA player charged with armed robbery in metro Atlanta