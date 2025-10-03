Buc-ee’s construction equipment stolen at GA worksite

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have arrested a metro Atlanta man accused of stealing construction equipment from the site of the new Buc-ee’s.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has charged Homer Roy, 35-year-old from Fairburn, with two felony counts of theft by taking.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Sept. 25, two Skid Steers were reported stolen from the travel center being built on Rumble Road, where the new Buc-ee’s is under construction, according to WGXA-TV.

Investigators later found one of the stolen skid steers in Manchester and the other in Riverdale. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it connected the stolen construction equipment to Roy and arrested him Wednesday. As of Friday, he remains in the Monroe County jail with a $8,000 bond.

The construction on Buc-ee’s just began last month. A Buc-ee’s spokeswoman told Channel 2 Action News the Monroe County location is expected to open in March 2027.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group