Brunswick port re-opens days after ship capsizes

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The Brunswick port re-opened Thursday, days after a cargo ship capsized just off the Georgia coast.
It was a major step toward returning to normal operations at the port, which has been closed since early Sunday. Ships will temporarily be evaluated on a case-by-case basis before traveling through the area, a spokesman for the recovery operation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
But it was still not known how long it would take to remove the Golden Ray, which has been tipped on its side since early Sunday in the St. Simons shipping channel.
Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement Thursday afternoon during the State of the Port meeting.
Channel 2's Richard Elliot was there Thursday when the governor made the announcement.
We'll have the big announcement from the governor, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
#Breaking Gov. Brian Kemp announced that the port of Brunswick is back open four days after a cargo ship capsized near St. Simon's. pic.twitter.com/nMET1KYXRU— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) September 12, 2019
Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}