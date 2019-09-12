Car used in high-speed chase was stolen from murder victim, family says

ATLANTA - Police are still putting together the pieces after a dramatic police chase that ended in a crash Wednesday in northwest Atlanta. But we've learned of a terrible twist.
Channel 2 Action News has learned that the car used in the chase belonged to a man who was reportedly shot and killed last week in his Jonesboro home.
On Wednesday, police said a stolen car with three people inside took off from an attempted traffic stop on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 5 p.m.
Police said the driver of the stolen car then hit a parked car, sending it into a man standing outside. The car then crashed into the American Deli restaurant parking lot.
Officials identified the driver of the stolen car as Jonathan Rice, whom police arrested.
We're talking to family members who said the murder victim predicted his own death, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
