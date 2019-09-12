Woman shot while breaking into cars, Atlanta police say

A woman allegedly admitted to police she was breaking into cars at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Thursday morning when she was shot multiple times.
Officers found the woman injured at the Cascade Commons apartments off Fairburn Road shortly after 3 a.m. She had multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body, Atlanta police spokesman Investigator James White told AJC.com.
"She indicated that while breaking into vehicles at the location, with her two accomplices, she heard gunfire and was struck," White said in a statement.
The woman was conscious when she was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for further treatment.
All three were charged in connection with the vehicle break-ins, according to police. Their names have not been released.
