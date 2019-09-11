  • BREAKING: Crash shuts down all lanes of Hollowell Parkway; injuries reported

    By: Matt Johnson

    ATLANTA - A crash has shut down all lanes of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway at Westlake Road in Northwest Atlanta.

    NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where two cars appeared to be involved in the crash in the American Deli restaurant parking lot. 

    Channel 2's Matt Johnson talked to witnesses, who said they saw a speeding car crash into a truck and possibly hit a pedestrian. 

    Police confirmed that there are injuries. 

    Georgia State Patrol troopers are also on the scene. 

    We're working to gather more details on this developing story.

