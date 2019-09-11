BREAKING: Crash shuts down all lanes of Hollowell Parkway; injuries reported

ATLANTA - A crash has shut down all lanes of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway at Westlake Road in Northwest Atlanta.
NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where two cars appeared to be involved in the crash in the American Deli restaurant parking lot.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson talked to witnesses, who said they saw a speeding car crash into a truck and possibly hit a pedestrian.
Police confirmed that there are injuries.
Georgia State Patrol troopers are also on the scene.
Wild crash has Hollowell Parkway closed between Westlake and Holly. Looks like a car ran into a van that was parked at the American Deli. A live update coming up on @wsbtv Ch 2 Action News at 5. pic.twitter.com/vrgQaOx1Bl— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) September 11, 2019
We're working to gather more details on this developing story.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police say 'victim' of violent high school fight was actually the aggressor
- Boy bullied for homemade Tennessee shirt has logo become official design
- Woman says father was bitten 100+ times by ants before death at VA hospital
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}