BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Police now say a teenage girl assumed to be the victim in a violent attack at her high school was actually the aggressor in the fight.
A disturbing video of the fight at Winder-Barrow High School last week circulated on social media and prompted several parents to reach out to Channel 2 Action News.
In the video, 17-year-old Iris Narens gets into a confrontation in the hallway with another student, who we are not identifying. That student appears to slam Narens' head into a wall.
We are not identifying the other student because she is a juvenile. Narens' family reached out to Channel 2 Action News and identified her.
Narens was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital and treated for a fracture to her skull and other serious injuries.
Channel 2's Nicole Carr is in Barrow County, where the sheriff said there is more to the story and that Narens was the primary aggressor.
"What we found out is the young lady that sustained the injury was the primary aggressor in the situation."Sheriff lays out investigation into Winder-Barrow HS fight that ended with girl's life flight to hospital & lit up social media. More behind cringeworthy video -@wsbtv at 5 pic.twitter.com/ymvhjNtG9n— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) September 10, 2019
We're learning more about what police say led up to the fight, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
