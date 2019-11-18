Suspect who sparked college lockdown found 20-feet up tree

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities arrested a man who sparked a college lock down in Newton County Monday morning.
Parts of Georgia Piedmont Technical College's campus in Newton County were locked down for hours while police search for the car theft suspect.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach was there as officers found the suspect about 20-feet up a tree in the area.
We're working to learn more about the suspects, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
VIDEO: Second suspect captured after stolen car and chase in Covington. Spotted 20 feet up in tree pic.twitter.com/Ry0lgRGbtX— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) November 18, 2019
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV News App for breaking news alerts]
Covington police were searching a wooded area near City Pond Road and Alcovy Road. One person has already been taken into custody in connection with the theft, according to police spokesman Officer Justin Scott.
Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}