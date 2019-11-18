Georgia couple, 4-year-old son killed in head-on collision in Florida

FLORIDA - A head-on crash in Florida killed four people, including a Georgia couple and their 4-year-old son, Florida Highway Patrol says.
It happened Sunday morning on State Road 24 at Northeast 69th Way in Alachua County.
According to the police report, the driver of a 2019 Hyundai Elantra was traveling on the wrong side of the road north of Gainesville when the car collided with a Toyota RAV 4.
According to Action News Jax, two adults, Christopher M. Hesling, 30, and Brittany Trowell Hesling, 31, both of St. Marys, Georgia, were inside the RAV 4 and were killed.
Their 4-year-old, who was also in the RAV 4, was taken to UF Health at Shands in critical condition and later died.
A 6-month-old who was also in the car survived and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
A representative with Naval Base Mayport said Christopher Hesling worked in the Morale Welfare and Recreation department on base.
In a statement, they said:
"We are heartbroken over this tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with the families that are coping with this incredible loss."
The driver of the Elantra also died, according to FHP.
