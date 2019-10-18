HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies say human remains found in western Haralson County are believed to be missing mother Jessica Earl.
Earl, 31, vanished June 8, 2018.
Deputies said a property owner on Mt. Zion Church Road found a tattered backpack with Earl's identification inside Oct. 17.
Other remains were also found at the scene. They have been sent to the GBI crime lab for identification.
“Although we cannot say for sure it is Jessica Earl, we strongly believe that it will be her due to the fact the remains were found in a close proximity to her backpack,” Sheriff Eddie Mixon said. “I ask that everyone keep the family in their prayers in the coming days and while the identification process is completed."
Deputies said they will not be releasing anymore information at this time.
Deputies said Earl was last seen with 36-year-old Jeffery Odom when the two got into an argument. The two were dating at the time.
Odom turned himself in to police July 4.
“He has an extensive criminal history -- a lot of violence, drug violations,” Haralson County Chief Joey McSwain said at the time.
Odam was booked into jail on outstanding charges. It's unclear if he is still in custody.
