BREAKING: Tropical Storm Nestor forms in Gulf of Mexico

ATLANTA - Tropical Storm Nestor has formed in the Gulf of Mexico with 60 mph winds.
The center of the storm is currently about 350 miles southwest of Panama City, Florida.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz says the storm will bring metro Atlanta heavy rain on Saturday. The storm is expected to quickly move out and temperatures will be in the 70s on Sunday.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking possible impacts of Tropical Storm Nestor in Georgia, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
