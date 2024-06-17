Braves first baseman Matt Olson, wife Nicole expecting their first child

ATLANTA — Braves first baseman Matt Olson shared some exciting news on Father’s Day: He is going to be a dad!
Olson and his wife Nicole announced in an Instagram post on Sunday that they are expecting their first child later this year.
“Cooper is getting a baby brother this December!” the caption read with a photo of the couple and their dog.
The couple has been together for several years and tied the knot back in Nov. 2021.
They aren’t the only Braves couple expecting. Third baseman Austin Riley and his wife Anna announced back in February that she is pregnant with their second child.
