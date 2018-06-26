Boy Scout killed at Newton County camp identified

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office identified a boy scout killed at camp on Monday.
Elijah Knight, 14, from Cypress, Texas, died when a tree fell on his tent during severe weather.
Jeff Alexander with the sheriff’s office said the boy was seeking shelter from the storm at Bert Adams Scout Reservation in Covington when he was killed.
Knight was one of a dozen Boy Scouts visiting the camp from all over the Southeast region for a week-long summer Scout jamboree.
Hear from a neighbor who hear it all happen, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}