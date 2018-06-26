Man banned from calling 911 after making 100+ calls in 3 years

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who’s called 911 over a hundred times in the last three years -- for things as simple as getting him a glass of milk.
Channel 2's Chris Jose learned that William Baccus, 62, called for emergency services up to 118 times with requests that included bringing him his cellphone and TV remote.
The Cobb County fire and police departments have banned Baccus from calling 911 unless there is a real emergency.
“It does put other people in unnecessary danger, that could potentially need our service in a true emergency,” Cobb County Fire Chief Randy Crider said.
Crider said crews have gone out to every call and sometimes, Baccus doesn't even answer. Crider says the more time first responders spend at the home for non-emergencies, the more time it could take them to get to scenes where it could mean life or death.
A friend of Baccus told Jose that he is a disabled veteran.
Jail records show he hasn't turned himself in to police. Calls to his attorney haven't been returned.
