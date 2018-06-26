0 Jury deliberations underway in 'racially-motivated' cold case murder trial

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A verdict could come today in a "racially-motivated" cold case murder trial in Spalding County.

Frank Gebhardt, 60, is accused of murdering Timothy Coggins, a young black man, in 1983. Gebhardt and his brother-in-law, William Moore Sr. — who will be tried separately later this fall — are accused of stabbing Coggins some 30 times before dragging him by a chain, behind a pickup truck. Prosecutors say the two defendants were sending a message, targeting Coggins because he socialized freely with white women.

After just a few days of testimony, jurors began deliberating Monday afternoon.

Throughout the trial, jurors heard testimony from several witnesses who said Gebhardt talked about the crime often over the years. Law enforcement officials also testified about the 1983 investigation, or lack thereof, into the murder. The prosecution called it "incomplete" and "shameful."

“They didn’t care about Timothy Coggins,” prosecutor Marie Broder said.

Prosecutors have faced an uphill battle in court because of a lack of evidence.

When the case was reopened last year, significant evidence collected from the crime scene had disappeared. Tire impressions from the truck that allegedly dragged Coggins’ body back and forth under the power lines off Minter Road, where his body was found, were gone. Same for the victim’s bloody sweater, which contained hair samples. Also missing: a wooden club and an empty Jack Daniels bottle.

