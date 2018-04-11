0 Bojangles fails health inspection with a 65

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Hiram Bojangles failed a health inspection on April 9.

The fast food restaurant on Lake Road in Paulding County got a score of 65.

Customer Lisa Lyon told Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge that 65 is unacceptable.

Lyon says she finds it disgusting. She says she has an auto immune disease so is very careful what she is exposed to when eating out.

Violations included food debris in a ready to use pot on the stove, black mold like substance in the ice maker and multiple food in the cooler not held cold enough.

Sbarge went to the Bojangles to talk to management. The general manager wasn’t there but called her within minutes.

“We feel we let the community down and take this very seriously. We are making sure this never happens again and fully expect an 'A' on the re-inspection," Kiel Dimsey said.

Dimsey says he retrained the staff and replaced broken equipment. Unlike some restaurants, the Bojangles didn’t try to hide the failing score. It was posted on the wall in a visible spot.

Sbarge checked to see what previous scores were like. Last year the same Bojangles got an 88 and an 82.

Lyon says it’ll take a perfect score to get here to come back.

We’ll let you know how they do on the re-inspection this month.

