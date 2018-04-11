People who depend on benefits like food stamps could be placed under new restrictions.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order pushing for more work requirements.
The Trump administration wants people who aren't working not to be allowed to collect food stamps and other government benefits.
The executive order directs federal agencies in the next 90 days to come up with ways to add more work requirements.
“We have more than 6 million open jobs across America right now. We need workers and there are too many people sitting on the sidelines on welfare,” said Kristina Rasmussen with the Foundation for Government Accountability.
