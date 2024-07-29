Boil Water Advisory issued to several areas in Monroe due to water main break

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A water main break is impacting areas in Monroe and the city has issued a Boil Water Advisory.

On Sunday around 3 p.m., the City of Monroe Government posted the announcement on Facebook.

There is a 10” water main break on Walton Road. There will be low water pressures in the areas of Gratis Road, Walton... Posted by City of Monroe, GA Government on Sunday, July 28, 2024

There is a 10-inch water main break on Walton Road.

As a result of the break, several areas are experiencing low water pressure, including:

Gratis Road

Walton Road

Jim Daws Road

Unisia Drive

Hwy 11 North

James Huff Road

Just after 9 p.m., the city issued a Boil Water Advisory due to a water main break on Birch Street, impacting several areas including Walton Road.

The advisory was issued due to a “potential health hazard due to microbial contamination” in the areas.

The impacted areas include Birch Street, E Marable Street north of Highway 78, Meadow Walk s/d, Old Athens Highway, Jim Davis Road between Hwy 78 and Mt. Creek Church Road, Hunter Crossing s/d, Edmondson Road, Smokerise s/d, Mt. Creek Church Rd to Walton Rd, John Deere Road, Gratis Road, Lakeview Estates, and all areas between.

The city added there may also be a loss of power and low pressure.

Notice: Please see the boil water advisory below due to a water main break. Posted by City of Monroe, GA Government on Sunday, July 28, 2024

The city provided a document on its Facebook page with tips on how to properly boil tap water for use:

Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container

Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil

Remove water from the heat source and allow to cool before use

The CDC recommends boiling tap water to be used for brushing your teeth, drinking, washing food and preparing food and baby formula, making ice, and drinking water for pets.

At this time, there is no estimated completion time for the repairs. The city said the advisory is in effect until further notice.

The city did not say what caused the break.

