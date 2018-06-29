Dash cam video shows police chase motorcycle going nearly 100 mph

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Smyrna police say they finally caught a speedy motorcyclist who eluded officers for months.
Channel 2’s Chris Jose obtained dash camera video of a June 21st chase that reached nearly 100 miles per hour on Windy Road Hill Road.
“His driving and speeds are a recipe for disaster,” said Sgt. Louis Defense. “This motorcyclist evaded our capture for a couple of months.
Police identified the motorcyclist as Michael Leverett, 24, of Powder Springs.
Police say Leverett got away from officers during the latest chase, but investigators received a call from a tipster who had information about Leverett’s whereabouts.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman shoots, kills neighbor during argument over dogs, police say
- Everything you need to know about the hands-free law
- Woman killed outside Greyhound station was witness to earlier shooting, police say
“We had a concerned citizen who observed our traffic chase who gave us a call and gave us a tip about his place of business,” said Defense.
Officers found Leverett’s motorcycle behind a building on Jonquil Drive. Defense said the officer immediately recognized the distinct helmet and black leather jacket.
“The patrol officer saw him two or three times on separate occasions in the last couple of months,” said Defense.
According to an arrest warrant obtained by Jose, the officer asked Leverett why he sped away. Leverett allegedly told police he was “just trying to get to work.”
Leverett is facing several felony charges including attempting to elude an officer.
Jail records show Leverett is free on bond.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}