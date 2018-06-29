Woman shoots kills neighbor during argument over dogs, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed after an argument with her neighbor over their dogs.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Stonecrest Trail near the Mall of Stonecrest Friday morning.
The shooter is a 28-year-old woman who lives in the complex, according to investigators.
TRENDING STORIES:
DeKalb County police spokeswoman Sheira Campbell said there was a dispute over aggressive behavior between the two dogs that had been ongoing for some time.
Friday morning, it escalated into a physical argument. The 28-year-old then pulled out a gun and shot the 20-year-old in the chest, police say.
We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Developing: Woman shot dead in dispute over dogs say cops. Live update on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. pic.twitter.com/8t2RKurycr— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) June 29, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}