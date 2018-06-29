  • Woman killed outside Greyhound station was witness to earlier shooting, police say

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    ATLANTA - Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting outside an Atlanta Greyhound bus station.

    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach learned a woman was killed in the parking lot of the station on 232 Forsyth Street around 4 a.m. Friday.

    The victim is a 54-year-old woman, police said.

    Investigators said the deadly shooting is connected to an earlier shooting where a woman was shot in the leg at a convenience store nearby.

    Police said the shooter ran to the MARTA Broad Street station.

    The shooting happened about a block from an active investigation into an officer-involved shooting.

