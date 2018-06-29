Woman killed outside Greyhound station was witness to earlier shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting outside an Atlanta Greyhound bus station.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach learned a woman was killed in the parking lot of the station on 232 Forsyth Street around 4 a.m. Friday.
The victim is a 54-year-old woman, police said.
We're working to learn details of the shooting, for Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Investigators said the deadly shooting is connected to an earlier shooting where a woman was shot in the leg at a convenience store nearby.
Police said the shooter ran to the MARTA Broad Street station.
The shooting happened about a block from an active investigation into an officer-involved shooting.
Woman shot and killed outside Atlanta greyhound bus station. Just yards from where GBI and APD were investigating another officer involved shooting on Forsyth St. pic.twitter.com/Q1D9i8P2Fq— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) June 29, 2018
