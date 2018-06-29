  • Atlanta police officer shoots, injures suspect in downtown

    By: Darryn Moore

    ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in downtown Atlanta.

    The shooting happened early Friday morning on Forsyth Street and Trinity Avenue. 

    A witness told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore that the Atlanta police officer tried to arrest a man but he put up a fight. And the fight ended in gunfire.

    Authorities said the suspect the officer shot will survive.

