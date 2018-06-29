Atlanta police officer shoots, injures suspect in downtown

ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in downtown Atlanta.
The shooting happened early Friday morning on Forsyth Street and Trinity Avenue.
A witness told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore that the Atlanta police officer tried to arrest a man but he put up a fight. And the fight ended in gunfire.
Authorities said the suspect the officer shot will survive.
Update: Atl police confirmed officer shot a suspect near Trinity and Forsyth streets GBI is on the way #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/UCPXY6AFUl— Darryn Moore (@DarrynMooreWSB) June 29, 2018
