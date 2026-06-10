Board of Health warns about extreme heat during World Cup

ATLANTA, Ga. — With the influx of fans and teams coming to Atlanta for the World Cup, the Fulton County Board of Health is warning people about potentially dangerous temperatures that are expected.
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Due to humidity, temperatures will feel warmer than they show.
When people are unable to properly cool themselves, they may suffer heat-related illness and even death.
Older adults, young children, athletes, outdoor workers, and people with chronic medical conditions are at especially high risk.
Symptoms of heat-related illness include muscle cramping, unusually heavy sweating, shortness of breath, dizziness, headaches, weakness, and nausea.
If you are outside for a long period of time, the board of health recommends staying in cooler areas when possible, drinking plenty of fluids, wearing lightweight and light-colored clothing with sunscreen, taking breaks from the sun, and checking that others aren’t feeling ill.
For local heat and health information, visit the CDC Heat & Health Tracker.
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