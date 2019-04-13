Scattered showers are possible Saturday across north Georgia, but Sunday is the day to be weather aware as the severe weather risk builds.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking a strong cold front that will move through north Georgia early Sunday and bring possible strong to severe storms throughout the day.
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Eboni Deon says the main threats will be 60+ mph wind gusts, large hail and the chance of an isolated tornado.
We're using the most powerful weather technology to show you what you can expect in your area this weekend, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's new and updated Weather App for severe storm alerts]
Threat for severe storms Sunday. Watching for damaging winds, hail and even tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/xCDF1q5Qfd— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) April 13, 2019
Good AM! I'm tracking light rain moving through far north Georgia. There's more on the way, especially Sunday. I'm timing it out for you now #wsb pic.twitter.com/0Bj8lCx1eP— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) April 13, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}