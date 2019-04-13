  • Be weather aware: Damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes possible Sunday

    Updated:

    Scattered showers are possible Saturday across north Georgia, but Sunday is the day to be weather aware as the severe weather risk builds. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking a strong cold front that will move through north Georgia early Sunday and bring possible strong to severe storms throughout the day. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Eboni Deon says the main threats will be 60+ mph wind gusts, large hail and the chance of an isolated tornado.

    We're using the most powerful weather technology to show you what you can expect in your area this weekend, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's new and updated Weather App for severe storm alerts]

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories