BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News is taking a closer look at the hepatitis A outbreak in Georgia after a worker at a popular Mexican restaurant tested positive for the virus.
From three to nearly 200, that's how many hepatitis A infections have been reported in northwest Georgia as the state deals with the outbreak.
Channel 2 Action News has learned it can be traced along I-75 and its many restaurants. It's where so much of the Health Department outreach is focused on in northwest Georgia.
This week we told you about a Catersville Willy's employee who tested positive. That employee handled food and the virus can be spread through food and water.
A local doctor explains how the outbreak reached Georgia, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}