Georgia seeing surge in Hepatitis A cases; 2 dozen new cases in 3 weeks

Georgia is seeing a surge in Hepatitis A cases with more than two dozen new cases in the last few weeks.
Health officials say the outbreak is affecting Fulton County and Rome, in Floyd County.
Georgia is one of 18 states seeing a large number of cases of the highly-contagious liver infection.
We'll have the startling total amount of cases in Georgia, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Hepatitis A can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months.
More than 90 percent of Georgia schoolchildren have received a vaccination for hepatitis A, officials said.
