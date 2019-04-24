Man tries to stop carjacking outside gas station before gunman shoots him (Video)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Morrow police are searching for an armed and dangerous man they say is responsible for an attempted carjacking outside of a Clayton County gas station.
The attempted carjacking happened April 6 at the Chevron gas station on Mount Zion Road.
Channel 2 Action News has obtained surveillance video of the violent crime. When the victim realized what was happening, he ran outside and tried to stop the suspect.
That's when the gunman shot the victim and fired shots into the store before taking off in a dark colored SUV.
The store clerk fired back at the suspect as he left.
What the victim did next and police are saying now about the investigation, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
