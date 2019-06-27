  • Chick-fil-A named America's favorite fast food restaurant chain ... again

    ATLANTA - Americans love Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A more than any other fast food chain, according to a new study.

    Chick-fil-A took the top spot on the “American Customer Satisfaction Index” for the fourth year in a row.

    The results are based on responses from more than 20,000 customers.

    Here’s a look at the top 10:

    1. Chick-fil-A
    2. All others
    3. Panera Bread
    4. Papa John’s
    5. Arby’s
    6. Chipotle Mexican Grill
    7. Pizza Hut
    8. Subway
    9. Domino’s
    10. Starbucks

