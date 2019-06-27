ATLANTA - Americans love Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A more than any other fast food chain, according to a new study.
Chick-fil-A took the top spot on the “American Customer Satisfaction Index” for the fourth year in a row.
The results are based on responses from more than 20,000 customers.
Here’s a look at the top 10:
- Chick-fil-A
- All others
- Panera Bread
- Papa John’s
- Arby’s
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Pizza Hut
- Subway
- Domino’s
- Starbucks
