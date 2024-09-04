Sheriff says ‘love will prevail’ over the ‘pure evil’ that led to deadly shooting at Apalachee High

WINDER, Ga. — Barrow County’s sheriff got emotional as he spoke about the deaths of two students and two adults after a teenage gunman opened fire inside Apalachee High School on Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Jud Smith called the shooting “pure evil” and said he never thought he would have to give a briefing over something like what happened at the school.

Smith choked up as he gave an update about what happened and said this shooting is personal for him.

“This hits home for me. I was born and raised here. I went to school in this school system. My kids go to this school system. I’m proud of this school system,” Smith said. “My heart hurts for these kids, my heart hurts for this community. But I want to make it very clear that hate will not prevail in this county.”

Authorities identified the shooter as Colt Gray, 14. The motive remains unclear.

“I don’t know why it happened. I may not ever know. We may not ever know,” Smith said.

He said regardless of why the shooting happened, “Love will prevail.”

“I ask that you and our community lift up our schools, lift up our public safety, and that, again, we do not let this hateful event prevail as to what happened today,” Smith said.

