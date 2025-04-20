Officer who died just weeks away from graduating police academy laid to rest

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A detention officer with a metro Atlanta sheriff’s office who died a week ago was laid to rest on Saturday.

Officer Braydon Butler died from injuries sustained in an off-duty accident on April 13, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The BCSO posted the following statement on their Facebook page: “Today, we celebrate the life of William Braydon Butler. A man whose generous spirit and servant heart touched everyone he knew. Braydon loved to serve God and others first, and his unwavering faith was evident in everything he did.

Anyone who knew Braydon knew he was a shining light, always eager to lift others up and bring hope through his kindness and compassion. He truly wanted to make a difference in the lives of those around him, and he did so effortlessly, with love and humility.

Though our hearts are broken by his passing, we find comfort in knowing that Braydon has been welcomed into the arms of our Lord. In true Braydon fashion, even after death, he continues to serve others. His legacy of love, faith, and service will forever inspire us.

Rest in peace, Braydon. Your light will never fade, and your spirit will always remain with us."

The BCSO said Butler was hired as a detention officer and was on a path to becoming a deputy sheriff.

“Braydon worked hard and was only four weeks away from graduating the Northeast Georgia Police Academy along with several other Cadets but tragically his life ended,” the BCSO said.

The Butler family requests donations in memory of Braydon to be made to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office employee fund. Click here to donate.

