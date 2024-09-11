Mother says accused school shooter ‘is not a monster’ in apology letter to Apalachee community

WINDER, Ga. — Wednesday marks one week since the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School, where four individuals lost their lives.

Autopsies for the victims are complete, and the investigation is now with the District Attorney’s office.

On Wednesday, the mother of the accused shooter, Colt Gray, released a letter that she sent to the Apalachee High School community, saying that her child “is not a monster.”

“I grieve and cry with you. My heart breaks for the two teachers who gave their lives while in the service of teaching and protecting our children. We are all in a living nightmare right now, and I will personally never forgive myself,” Marcee Gray wrote.

Colt Gray remains in jail accused of shooting inside the high school, injuring nine people and killing four.

