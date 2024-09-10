‘I will live in fear:’ Students concerned about returning to Apalachee High after school shooting

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Tuesday most students returned to classes in Barrow County, less than one week after the school shooting at Apalachee High.

But students at Apalachee High School are still out of class until further notice. Now, some parents and students are concerned about returning.

“It’s traumatizing coming back to the school and remembering everything that happened,” student Angelica Lopez told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

For Lopez, it’s still too hard. She knew one of the victims, Christian Angulo.

‘’He was a great person, very respectful,” Lopez said.

Lopez said walking the hallways and sitting inside the classrooms of Apalachee High after the school shooting might be difficult.

“For the next four years, I will live in fear,” Lopez explained.

Lopez’s father agreed. Lopez translated her father’s concerns.

“He said he doesn’t like that I’m still coming to school, and he said it doesn’t matter any school, you are still under risk of another shooting that could happen,” Lopez translated.

“It’s very scary for all of us,” said Haley Hodges.

Hodges and her two children survived the food court mass shooting in midtown Atlanta, in June.

“We just heard gunshots,” Hodges told Washington.

Hodges said she will still allow her children to return to Barrow County Schools.

“I’m fairly certain that it’s safe and I have no worries about them going back to school. It could happen anywhere,” said Hodges.

School officials posted this message on the Apalachee High School website:

