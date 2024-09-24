Apalachee High School students return for first day of classes after mass shooting

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Students returned to Apalachee High School on Tuesday, three weeks after the deadly mass shooting.

The school operated on a half-day schedule, but many students and parents said they were still a bit on edge.

“It felt really sad, really weird,” student Anastaacia Infate told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

“When the bell rang, they did like an honor of the persons who passed away.”

Some parents said they were also concerned as they waited to pick up their children.

“I mean it’s still a little nerve-wracking,” parent Camille Barbarito said.

Infate said when she walked through the doors of Apalachee High School she expected to see metal detectors and mandatory bag checks.

Washington asked Barrow County school district leaders on Tuesday about safety precautions.

They said security is in place at Apalachee High School and at the temporary building, Chee East.

Additional security measures and research will be discussed during a work session on Tuesday evening.

Camille Barbarito said she’s interested in any new ideas that will increase security, starting with a clear bookbag policy.

“Absolutely they should have them,” Barbarito said.

