‘Good luck and good healing:’ The Rock sends support to Apalachee students on first day back

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Dwayne ‘The Rock,’ Johnson is continuing to support Apalachee High School as students return to school.

The students went back to school Tuesday for the first time since a deadly shooting nearly three weeks ago.

The Rock posted on Instagram well wishes to the entire school as they returned on Tuesday.

“As the students and staff take this next healing step and go back to school today, the one message I wanted to share with them is what I also shared with the football team. It’s not the actual event itself that happened on September 4th that will define them for the rest of their lives, it’s how they respond to it that defines them for the rest of their lives. Good luck and good healing, it starts today,” He wrote.

Last week, the Rock met with the Apalachee High School football team and gave them words of encouragement.

Johnson, who is in Atlanta filming at the Atlanta Sound Stage, invited the team to the production set.

He previously said he plans to be in attendance at the team’s first home football game.

