Baby delivered roadside by firefighters delivering storm response help

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — What started as a call for storm damage turned into an unforgettable delivery for DeKalb County firefighters.

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Crews with DeKalb County Fire Rescue were responding to reports of trees down on power lines near Indian Creek Way and Northern Avenue after severe storms swept through the area.

“We had a call come out for trees on power lines,” Capt. Kelly Shirah said.

Shirah said fallen trees had blocked nearly every road into the neighborhood, forcing crews to clear a path.

“We get there and pretty much all the roads were blocked. We cut as many of the trees to try and make a pathway into the neighborhood,” Shirah said.

Just as firefighters were wrapping up, a van pulled up and a father rushed out looking for help. His wife had gone into labor, and the baby wasn’t waiting.

“The baby was in mom’s hands, coming out of mom’s hands,” Shirah recalled.

Within moments, firefighters helped deliver a healthy baby girl on the side of the road.

“Everything went as expected... Baby’s healthy. We’re looking for color, breathing, all those things, and baby was very healthy,” Shirah said.

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