Aw, shucks! This North Georgia corn maze is ranked as one of the best in the country

DAWSONSVILLE, Ga. — Nothing says fall like exploring a pumpkin patch, apple orchard or, of course, a corn maze.

According to a new ranking, you can find one of the best corn mazes in the country right here in North Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

USA Today’s Readers Choice 2024 awards ranked Uncle Shucks in Dawsonville as No. 9 on its top 10 list.

Uncle Shuck’s corn maze spans 15 acres with six miles of trails. Over the years, Uncle Shuck’s corn maze has paid tribute to Georgia companies, historical figures and nature. This year, the maze celebrates the 80th birthday of Smokey Bear.

If you’re seeking thrills for the Halloween season, Uncle Shuck’s also offers “Dark Rows” haunted trail on Friday and Saturday nights in October.

“The Dark Rows is a wickedly fun nighttime journey into the twisted trails of the moonlit cornfield. Bring your friends, bring your family, or brave the path solo. Just be warned, you will not be alone!” the farm says.

Click here for more information on tickets.

THINGS 2 DO

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

44TH classic set to honor Henry Hank Aaron and provide opportunity to minority baseball players The Atlanta Braves in partnership with Nike wanted to make sure these kids got the exposure they need if they ever decided to go pro.

©2024 Cox Media Group