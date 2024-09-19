Fall fun in Georgia: Check out these state and county fairs in September, October

ATLANTA — Fall is officially here this weekend, which means it’s time for county fairs and fall festivals.

The Peach State offers plenty of fairs where you can enjoy funnel cakes and cotton candy or go for a ride on the Ferris wheel or tilt-a-whirl.

Here’s a list of where you can find family fun at the fair around Georgia.

Brunswick Exchange Club Agricultural Fair- Oct. 29 through Nov. 2

Address: 100 Emory Dawson Road, Brunswick, GA 30520-3033

Price: More details will be announced closer to the dates.

Columbia County Fair in Grovetown, Oct. 31-Nov. 10

Address: 5462 Columbia Rd, Grovetown, GA 30813

Prices: $10 gate admission with kids 5 and under free admission; unlimited rides $25 Monday-Friday, $30 Saturday and Sunday

Coosa Valley Fair: Oct. 1-Oct. 5

Address: 1400 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard SE, Rome, GA 30161

Prices: $10 gate admission; children under age of 6 free; unlimited rides $30 Wednesday-Friday, $35 Saturday

Kiwanis Coweta County Fair: Sept. 14 through Sept. 24

Address: 275 Pine Road, Newnan, GA 30263

Prices: $10 gate admission and children 5 and under free; ride armbands $30 Sunday-Thursday, $35 Friday-Saturday

Cumming Country Fair & Festival- Oct. 3 through Oct. 13

Address: 235 Castleberry Rd, Cumming, GA 30040

Prices: $10 gate admission ages 11 and up, free or children 10 and under.

Dublin Fall Fair: Oct. 23 through Oct. 26

Address : 2503 Georgia 257, Dublin, GA

2503 Georgia 257, Dublin, GA Prices: $5 gate admission cash only; $20 wristbands on Wednesday and Thursday, $25 on Friday and Saturday

Elberton 12-County Fair: Oct. 17-27

Address: 425 N Oliver St., Elberton, GA

Prices: Gate admission $5; ride wristbands $30

Georgia-Carolina State Fair: Oct. 13 through Oct. 22

Address: 308 Hale Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Prices: $7 gate admission and $30 ride wristbands advance tickets; $10 gate admission and $30 ride wristbands at the gate

Georgia State Fair in Hampton, Sept. 27-Oct 6

Address: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1500 Tara Place, Hampton, GA

Prices: $10 gate admission for 13 and older, $5 for children 5-12 and seniors 65 and older and free for children 4 and under; $25 ride wristbands Monday-Friday and $30 Saturday and Sunday

Gwinnett County Fair- Sept. 12 through Sept. 22

Address: 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, GA 30045

Prices: $10 gate admission for 12 and older, $5 for ages 6-11 and seniors 65 and older and free for children 5 and under; $25 unlimited rides Monday-Friday and $30-$35 on Saturday and Sunday

Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair: Oct. 14-Oct. 19

Address: 16942 Georgia 67, Statesboro, GA 30458

Prices: $12 advance admission, $15 at the gate and free for children 5 and under

North Georgia State Fair: Sept. 19-Sept. 29

Address: Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Rd, Marietta, GA 30008

Prices: $10 gate admission; parking $5; ride tickets 21 tickets for $20, 55 tickets for $50, 120 tickets for $100

