Zoo Atlanta asks for help naming new baby sloth

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta is asking for your help naming its new baby sloth.

On August 9, a new baby sloth was born to Cocoa and Nutella at the zoo.

The Zoo Atlanta has not decided on a name for the new sloth and is asking for suggestions.

The name of the new baby sloth will be announced on Nov. 12.

You can suggest names for the baby sloth by clicking here.

Hoffmann’s Two-Toed Sloths are native to South America and their natural habitats are forests and rainforests.

At Zoo Atlanta, the sloths are either found in the KIDZone or in the Base Camp Discovery section.

