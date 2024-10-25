Person hit, killed trying to cross busy Marietta street

MARIETTA, Ga. — Police shut down part of a busy Marietta street to investigate a deadly crash.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene on Powder Springs Street near the Sandtown Road intersection. Police blocked off multiple lanes in front of the QT gas station.

Marietta police said a person was crossing the street out of a crosswalk when they were hit by a car and died.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

It’s unclear how long the lanes will be blocked. Marietta Police are advising drivers to avoid the area if they can.

Triple Team Traffic is monitoring and will have updates on WSBTV.com.

