Woodruff Arts Center breaking ground on $67 million educational spaces for kids

ATLANTA — The Woodruff Arts Center is building up its educational programming for children and young people, but it’s not without a hefty price tag.

On Tuesday, the organization broke ground on the Goizueta Stage for Youth & Families and PNC PlaySpace. They also launched a $67 million capital campaign to complete the project.

The Goizueta Stage for Youth & Families will feature programming from the Alliance Theatre and Atlanta Symphony Orchestra specifically targeted to young metro Atlantans.

“The Woodruff Arts Center has a long history of excellent programming for children and families and the Stage will only enhance this programming for all children in the future,” said Olga Goizueta Rawls, Chairman and CEO at The Goizueta Foundation.

The PNC PlaySpace is described as an “experiential learning center” for kids to play and participate in interactive performances.

“For more than a decade, PNC has worked to improve the quality of life in metro Atlanta through investments in high-quality early education and the arts,” said Eddie Meyers, PNC Regional President for Georgia. “Our continued support of the Woodruff Arts Center demonstrates a long-term commitment to promoting a strong, vibrant arts community and a lifelong love of learning in Atlanta’s children.”

Construction on both projects begins later this month. They are set to open up in 2026.

