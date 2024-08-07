Family identifies mother, 12-year-old daughter killed in Florida car crash during Debby

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. — Family members have identified a mother and child killed in a Florida crash during then-Hurricane Debby.
Megan McKee, 38, and her 12-year-old daughter, Andie McKee Baldy, were killed Sunday night in Dixie County, Florida as Debby moved through. According to WTXL, the vehicle lost control in the rain, hit a guardrail and then overturned.
A 14-year-old boy was also seriously injured in the accident. Friends of the family said the teen who survived was McKee’s son, Aiden. His current condition is unclear.
Debby killed at least six people as it pounded the southeast. A 19-year-old man who died when a tree fell on a home in Moultrie is the only death reported in Georgia.
Local media outlets originally identified the child killed in Dixie County as a boy, but corrected the release.
Family members are now raising money for Megan and Andie’s burials.
You can donate HERE.
