Woman shot, killed in Buckhead condo; killer on the loose

ATLANTA - Police are searching for killer in Buckhead.
Overnight, officers were looking for evidence outside a condominium near Roswell Road.
It happened along Lakeland Drive, not far from popular restaurants and bars, including Tin Lizzy's and the Punchline Comedy Club.
Someone shot and killed a woman there and took off.
We're talking to a witness who heard screams and gunfire, for LIVE reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}