  • Woman shot, killed in Buckhead condo; killer on the loose

    ATLANTA - Police are searching for killer in Buckhead.    

    Overnight, officers were looking for evidence outside a condominium near Roswell Road.

    It happened along Lakeland Drive, not far from popular restaurants and bars, including Tin Lizzy's and the Punchline Comedy Club.

    Someone shot and killed a woman there and took off.

    We're talking to a witness who heard screams and gunfire, for LIVE reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
     

