Woman says she paid $2,700 for a bed she still doesn’t have

A Southwest Atlanta woman paid more than $2,700 for a Craftmatic adjustable bed that she never received.

“I was getting ready to have hip surgery and I wanted to convalesce in a bed that would help me to heal better,” Luticia Campbell told Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray.

The hip surgery came and went. Campbell paid off the bed in $100 monthly installments by 2021, but it has never been delivered.

“It took a while to pay it off, but when I paid it off. I was expecting to get the bed,” she said.

She is not alone.

TRENDING STORIES:

In 2024, Channel 2 Action News Investigates reported on a metro Atlanta couple who had to buy a different bed after waiting in vain for 10 months for a $4,700 bed that was supposed to arrive in 10 days.

“They had our money. No bed. No refund. It’s a serious problem,” Robert Williams said.

The Better Business Bureau revoked Craftmatic’s accreditation because it did not “address disputes forwarded by BBB quickly and in good faith.”

Campbell has been sleeping on an air mattress while waiting for the bed she paid for to arrive.

“You’ll call, you’ll email, nothing gets done,” she said.

Channel 2 Action News also reached out to Craftmatic and has not received a response.

©2025 Cox Media Group