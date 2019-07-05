Woman fights off carjacker driving the wrong direction down Piedmont Road

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a man who carjacked a couple outside a restaurant on the Fourth of July.
The couple had stopped at the Zesto on Piedmont Road to get some ice cream. They left their new puppy in the locked car with the A/C on as they ran inside to pick it up. While standing at the counter, they noticed someone trying breaking into their car out front.
They ran outside and tried to pull the carjacker out of the driver’s seat. As the woman leaned across the passenger seat, the carjacker took off with her still inside.
The car drove the wrong way down Piedmont Road until it crashed into another car. The carjacker then took off and is still on the run.
The victim walks us through the terrifying moments and her warning to others, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}