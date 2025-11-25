Will an Atlanta actress take home the Mirrorball Trophy on the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale?

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — An Atlanta actress could become the oldest-ever “Dancing with the Stars” contestant to bring home the Mirrorball Trophy on Tuesday night.

Elaine Hendrix, best known for her role as Meredith Blake in “The Parent Trap,” is competing in the season finale of the show’s 34th season on Channel 2.

Hendrix, 54, and her professional partner, 31-year-old Alan Bersten, will perform a rumba to Jae Hall’s “Take My Breath Away,” a freestyle dance to “I Hope I Get It” from “A Chorus Line” and an instant dance they will only have five minutes to choreograph and learn.

Her journey to the finale hasn’t been without trouble.

Earlier in the season, Hendrix suffered a rib injury during dress rehearsals on the morning of the live show, stopping her from being able to compete. Instead, she was judged on the recording of her dress rehearsal.

But she was back in action the next week.

Bersten, her partner, is chasing his second Mirrorball Trophy, after taking home his first with “The Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown and coming up just short as last season’s runner-up with Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher.

They’ll face off with the remaining celebrities: Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, social media influencer Alix Earle, reality TV star Dylan Efron and wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

