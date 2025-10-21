Atlanta ‘The Parent Trap’ actress lighting up the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ ballroom

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — An Atlanta actress with ties to Atlanta is heating up the ballroom on the newest season of “Dancing with the Stars” on Channel 2.

Elaine Hendrix is best known for her roles as Meredith Blake in “The Parent Trap” and Alexis Carrington Colby in “Dynasty.”

Hendrix, who graduated from Northside School of Performing Arts, now known as North Atlanta High School, is making a comeback to dancing after a career-ending injury.

“I began my career in Atlanta, Georgia, before there was a SAG office, before the entertainment industry was what it is now. That’s where I started,” Hendrix said.

Hendrix was born in Tennessee but moved to Atlanta with her mother when she was 15.

She initially pursued a career in modeling and dancing, winning a model search and working professionally in both fields. But her life took a dramatic turn when she was involved in a car accident while riding a bicycle, which forced her to pivot away from dancing.

Instead, she concentrated on acting, but she told Channel 2 Action News that she’s happy to be back with her first love on “Dancing with the Stars.”

“I truly never thought I would be training like this again. And it’s a whole mixed bag of, I’m having to remember so much,” Hendrix said. “And I’m navigating all the miles that I have on me.”

Hendrix is the oldest female competitor on the season, partnered with professional dancer and former “Dancing with the Stars” champion, Alan Bersten.

If she brings home the mirrorball trophy, she’ll be the oldest contestant to have done so.

“I’m doing it for the fans, and especially women, you know, of a certain age, and young girls who can, like look up and go, ‘Yeah, I can do that,’” Hendrix said.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

